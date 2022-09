Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean and Bob discusses Dolly Parton’s clothing line for dogs, the Venice Film Festival, and the first trailer for the Winnie the Pooh horror film, “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.” After, Dean highlights the posts hinting at an album collaboration between Diddy and Dr. Dre that could be in the making as well as his interview with John Boyega for his new movie, “Breaking.”

