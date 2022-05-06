Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean talked about the lawsuit against Kanye West, charges against the suspect in Dave Chappelle’s attack, and Kevin Hart’s statement on late night TV. He also shared details about Harry Styles tour, what to do this weekend, and his movie review on “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

