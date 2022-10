Sam Rubin, NewsNation reporter filling in for Dean Richards, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Sam and Bob talk about the postponed Harry Styles concert, why Garth Brooks fans are upset, and Tucker Carlson’s interview with Kanye West. They also discuss whether or not ‘Mindhunter’ will get a third season and why ‘Reboot’ is becoming popular.

