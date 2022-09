Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean shared details about Alec Baldwin’s possible criminal charges, Shakira’s tax evasion trial, and Russia’s planned boycott of the Oscars. They also talked about the end of Oprah’s deal with Apple TV, Harry Styles’ new record, Anthony Mackie’s good deed, and Dean’s interview with Zac Efron and Peter Farrelly.

