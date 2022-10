Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about Harry Styles fans camping out at the United Center and currently the most watched movie on Disney+. They also discussed Alec Baldwin’s lawsuit, Michelle Obama teaming up with David Letterman, the sale of Tony Soprano’s Cadillac, and Dean’s interviews with Jimmy Smits and Jack McBrayer, respectively.

