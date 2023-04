Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about Carol Burnett’s 90th Birthday Special, why Taylor Swift fans created a GoFundMe page, and the death of Harry Belafonte. They also shared details about how John Stamos tried to get the Olsen twins fired and what’s new on streaming services.

