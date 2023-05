Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean share details on the car chase involving Prince Harry and Meghan and Ed Sheeran’s victory from another lawsuit. They also talk about Eddie Murphy’s new movie role, Andy Cohen’s photo shoot, Weezer’s performance for striking writers, and Dean’s interview with Jason Momoa.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction