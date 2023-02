Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about “Hamilton’s” return to Chicago, the protest on Broadway, and Dean’s review of “Into The Woods.” They also shared details about the Oscars’ crisis team, what Harry and Meghan though of the recent “South Park” episode, and Dean’s interview with Elizabeth Banks.

