Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean and Bob talked about the lawsuit against the church wo put on a parody of ‘Hamilton,’ another lawsuit against Taylor Swift, and why Paul Newman’s daughters are suing their foundation. They also shared details about another baby announcement from Nick Cannon, a blindsiding divorce from Sylvester Stallone’s wife, Billy Joel’s special guest at his last concert, and Dean’s interview with Idris Elba.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction