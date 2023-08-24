Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean discuss a new poll about ‘Barbie,’ what 50 Cent wants people to throw at him, and Halle Berry’s child support order. They also talk about why Britney Spears is paying money for her husband’s new apartment, Dean’s throwback interview with Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, and a couple celebrity birthdays.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction