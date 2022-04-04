Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean recap The Grammys, including the best performances, winners, and more surprises. They also shared details about the deaths of C.W. McCall and Estelle Harris.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Grammys recap
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)