The FDA has released the following:

Cargill is voluntarily recalling 469, one-pound bags of Wilbur Dark Chocolate Triple Covered Malted Milk Balls. Sold locally through the Wilbur Chocolate Store in Lititz, Pa. and online at Wilburbuds.com, the bags are being recalled because it may contain undeclared peanut allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.