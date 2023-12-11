Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about the Golden Globe nominations and who could host the TV event. They also discuss Dean’s interview with the ‘Wonka’ cast and share Dean’s review of ‘Boop: The Betty Boop Musical.’
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Golden Globes, ‘Wonka,’ and Betty Boop
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
