Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about the Golden Globes winners and their speeches. They also share details about Taylor Swift’s appearance at the Golden Globes and new categories that were introduced this year.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Golden Globes, Taylor Swift, and Jim Gaffigan
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
