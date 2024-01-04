Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about what Live Nation’s special announcement could be (Update: It’s Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks!) and how Jo Koy was trained to host ‘The Golden Globes.’ They also share details about the breakup of Rage Against The Machine, who will play Dr. Watson on ‘Watson,’ and Dean’s interview with Leonard Bernstein’s children.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Golden Globes, Live Nation, and Rage Against The Machine
by: Hayley Boyd
