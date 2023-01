Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to provide the latest news in entertainment. Wendy and Dean talk about the passing of Gina Lollabrigida, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome a new baby, Kanye West remarries and Kim Kardashian responds, and Marie Osmond’s children will not receive an inheritance.

