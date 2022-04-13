Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean shared details about the death of Gilbert Gottfried and Will Ferrell’s latest movie project. He also talked about a new musical appearing at the CIBC Theater and what show to watch via streaming services.
