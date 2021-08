CHICAGO (AP) — Scores of police officers stood to attention as the casket containing the body of a Chicago police officer fatally shot this month was carried into a South Side church for her funeral Thursday morning.

A sea of officers in their dress blue uniforms formed outside St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel as mourners — including Mayor Lori Lightfoot, former Mayor Richard M. Daley, and top department officials and friends and family — filed slowly inside to remember Officer Ella French.