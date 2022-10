Sam Rubin of KTLA Morning News fills in for Dean Richards to discuss the latest news and gossip in Hollywood with Bob Sirott. They discuss the ‘House of Dragon’ promo that aired during the Major League Baseball playoff game, ‘Big Bang Theory’ actress Kaley Cuoco’s baby bump photos on Instagram, and how the largest newspaper publisher in the country is bringing widespread cost-cutting to its newsrooms.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction