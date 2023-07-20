In this file photo, longtime host Alex Trebek speaks during a rehearsal before a taping of Jeopardy! (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean discuss the current number one song on iTunes, Netflix subscription numbers, and America’s favorite game shows. They also talk about an extended version of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” more celebrity divorce news, celebrity real estate, and Dean’s interviews with Matt Damon and Emily Blunt.