Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean discuss the update on the SAG-AFTRA strike, a statement from ‘Friends’ co-stars, Robert De Niro’s defamation trial, and a celebrity engagement. They also talk about the return of ‘Live from Daryl’s House’ and Dean’s interview with Meg Ryan.

