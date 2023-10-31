Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean discuss the update on the SAG-AFTRA strike, a statement from ‘Friends’ co-stars, Robert De Niro’s defamation trial, and a celebrity engagement. They also talk about the return of ‘Live from Daryl’s House’ and Dean’s interview with Meg Ryan.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: ‘Friends,’ SAG-AFTRA, and Daryl Hall
by: Hayley Boyd
