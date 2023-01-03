Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about the death of Fred White and an update on Jeremy Renner after his surgery. They also share details about the return of “Yellowstone,” James Corden’s announcement, and the Arlington Heights arcade games exhibit.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Fred White, Jeremy Renner, and James Corden
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
