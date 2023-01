Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean share details about where you can watch the “Elvis” movie for free, Jeremy Renner’s social media update, and the singer who threw a fan’s phone in a pool. They also talk about the death of theater legend Frank Galati, why Rosie O’Donnell was not in “The View’s” tribute to Barbara Walters, and what’s new on streaming services.

