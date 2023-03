Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about the 40th anniversary of the M*A*S*H finale, the 50th anniversary of “Dark Side of the Moon,” and Chris Rock’s live Netflix special. They also discuss the cancellation of Justin Bieber’s tour, three Foo Fighters concert dates, Dave Grohl’s work for the homeless, and Dean’s interview with Jon Favreau.

