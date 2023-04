Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about more people stepping forward regarding the Jonathan Majors abuse allegations, more performances of “The Cherry Orchard” at Goodman Theatre, and Frank Ocean’s drop from Coachella. They also discuss the Rachel McAdams photo controversy, the new Foo Fighters album, “Twilight” as a TV series, and Natasha Rothwell’s return to “The White Lotus.”

