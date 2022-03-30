Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about the Foo Fighters’ canceled tour, recent Google search reports, and John Travolta’s new family member. They also discussed the release date for the new ‘Top Gun’ movie, and Dean’s streaming picks.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Foo Fighters, John Travolta, and Google
by: Hayley Boyd
