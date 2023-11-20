Cindy Pearlman, senior writer for the New York Times and entertainment columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, joins Bob Sirott to talk about who attended the F1 race in Vegas, her interview with Adam Sandler, and a new movie from Disney. She also discusses Nicole Kidman’s new project, David Letterman’s return to late night TV, and Katie Kadan’s new song about Chicago.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: F1 race, David Letterman, and Adam Sandler
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
