Cindy Pearlman, senior writer for the New York Times and entertainment columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, joins Bob Sirott to talk about who attended the F1 race in Vegas, her interview with Adam Sandler, and a new movie from Disney. She also discusses Nicole Kidman’s new project, David Letterman’s return to late night TV, and Katie Kadan’s new song about Chicago.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction