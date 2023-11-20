Cindy Pearlman, senior writer for the New York Times and entertainment columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, joins Bob Sirott to talk about who attended the F1 race in Vegas, her interview with Adam Sandler, and a new movie from Disney. She also discusses Nicole Kidman’s new project, David Letterman’s return to late night TV, and Katie Kadan’s new song about Chicago.

Recent Posts

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report

Click for more

Recent Posts

Bob Sirott

Click for more