Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Eternals premiere review

Cast member Kit Harington arrives at the premiere of “Eternals” on Monday, Oct. 18. 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

With WGN’s entertainment reporter Dean Richards out, Sam Rubin, who covers the same beat for KTLA, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. He shared his review of the premiere of ‘Eternals’, and talked about the Munster movie reboot, Mel Brooks new sequel to ‘History of the World’, and Mel Gibson starring in the ‘The Continental,’ the prequel to the Keanu Reeves film series John Wick, and more!

