Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about the tribute to Naomi Judd, the Billboard Music Awards winners, and the next step Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker took in their marriage. They also discussed Jason Momoa’s apology, Eric Clapton’s concert announcement, the Eurovision Song Contest, and Britney Spears’ announcement.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction