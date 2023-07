Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about the death of Randy Meisner, the status of the Emmy Awards, and some popular bands adding dates at The Salt Shed. They also share details about Snoop Dogg’s donation, Dolly Parton’s new rock cover, Dean’s movie reviews, and things to do this weekend.

