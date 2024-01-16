Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about the Emmy Awards, Christina Applegate’s appearance, and the 90-year-olds who stole the stage. They also share details about Elton John’s EGOT status and Hulk Hogan’s day as a good samaritan.

