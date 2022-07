Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean and Bob talked about Emilia Clarke’s health condition, The Weeknd’s good deed, and Stephen Colbert’s show staff. They also discussed the wedding reception of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Millennium Park’s movie night, and Dean’s interview with Javier Muñoz.

