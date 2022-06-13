Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean talked about what you can see at Graceland, the new ‘Elvis’ biopic, and his interview with Tom Hanks. He also talked about Jennifer Hudson’s big night at the Tony Awards, Toby Keith’s cancer diagnosis, and Amber Heard’s TV interview.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: ‘Elvis’ biopic, Jennifer Hudson, and Toby Keith
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
