Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean and Bob discuss how to stream Elton John’s last concert, Lea Michele’s absence from ‘Funny Girl,’ and another claim of sexual assault against Ricky Martin. Bob also talked about the number one movie at the box office this past weekend and Roger Daltrey’s thoughts on retirement and singing The Who’s music.

