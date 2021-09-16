Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Elton John postponing European tour

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Lisa Dent, who filled in for Bob Sirott, to provide the latest news in entertainment: Elton John postpones European tour after he fell and hurt his hip this summer, West Side Story remake, Chicago Party Aunt to be released tomorrow on Netflix, and Dean filled in for Anna Belaval on “Around Town” and shares about visiting the apartment of Associated Negro Press Founder Claude A. Barnett and his legendary actress wife Etta Moten Barnett.
Click for more.)