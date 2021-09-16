Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Elton John postponing European tour

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Three days before the first day of school, a text message delivered the blow: the babysitter had exposed our three kids to COVID. Robotically, I began ticking through what the next several days would look like. Stocking up on Tylenol, and temperature checks. Hoping we get through another day without a spike. Tests on day five. Wondering if every sniffle is a symptom.

I know this routine well now. Pandemic parenting created it. A lack of vaccines for the youngest kids forces us to sustain it. I was staring down another pandemic pivot, and this one felt different. I am tired of pivoting. I am tired of figuring out how to make everyone resilient. And I had to say something out loud to these three.