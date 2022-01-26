Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Elton John postpones farewell tour… again

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest news and gossip from Hollywood. Dean shared details about the latest postponement of Elton John’s farewell tour; original Charlie Brown voice actor Peter Robbins who died yesterday at the age of 65; and Disney’s response to Peter Dinklage’s concerns about the upcoming ‘Snow White’ remake. And with the bitter cold upon us, Dean provided some streaming suggestions while you stay warm inside.
