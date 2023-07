Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about another performer who was hit on stage and Jamie Foxx’s Chicago outing. They also discuss Aretha Franklin’s estate battle, Ricky Martin’s divorce, Elton John’s final concert, and Dean’s experience as a judge at the Roscoe Village Burger Fest.

