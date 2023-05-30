Actor Edward James Olmos attends the premiere of “Two Guns” on Monday, July 29, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to provide the latest news in entertainment. Wendy and Dean talk about the theme song from “Succession”, a celebrity baby announcement, and Edward James Olmos’ battle with cancer. They also share details about Dean’s interview with Jane Lynch and Martin Scorsese’s meeting with the Pope.