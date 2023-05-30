Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to provide the latest news in entertainment. Wendy and Dean talk about the theme song from “Succession”, a celebrity baby announcement, and Edward James Olmos’ battle with cancer. They also share details about Dean’s interview with Jane Lynch and Martin Scorsese’s meeting with the Pope.
Actor Edward James Olmos attends the premiere of “Two Guns” on Monday, July 29, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)