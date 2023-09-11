Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about new movies in theaters, why Ed Sheeran canceled his Las Vegas show, apologies from Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, and Disney’s new movie box set. They also share details about Chris Evans’ wedding ceremony and how Spike Lee remembers Roger Ebert.

