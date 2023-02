Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about Barbra Streisand’s new memoir, Christina Applegate’s last awards show, new information about tWitch, and Jeremy Renner’s road to recovery. They also share details about Duran Duran’s return to Chicago and Dean’s interviews with Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Pinault.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction