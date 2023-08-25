Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about the status of Drew Barrymore’s stalker and the new biggest film of 2023. They also shared details about things to do this weekend and new movie releases.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Drew Barrymore, ‘Barbie,’ and Ravinia
by: Hayley Boyd
