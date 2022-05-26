Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about Don McLean dropping out if the NRA convention, Jussie Smollett’s new project, and how Austin Butler was hospitalized as the new Elvis biopic finished up. They also shared details about Judy Garland’s Dorothy dress dilemma and the cast of “Top Gun: Maverick” talking about their co-star, Tom Cruise.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Don McLean, Austin Butler, and Judy Garland
by: Hayley Boyd
