Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean share details about the increase in viewership of Queen Elizabeth-related shows, the discovery of lost Beatles footage, and Ryan Reynolds’ colonoscopy awareness video. They also talked about the artifacts Dolly Parton put up for sale, the sale of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ ranch, and what to watch this week.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction