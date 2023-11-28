Cindy Pearlman, senior writer for the New York Times and entertainment columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, joins Bob Sirott to discuss possible Oscar nominations for ‘The Color Purple’ and where you could be able to watch Taylor Swift’s concert movie. She also talks about what Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North, said about one of her famous outfits and Dolly Parton’s new album.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift, and ‘The Color Purple’
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
