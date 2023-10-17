Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about who will be performing at the Thanksgiving halftime show, why Pink postponed some of her concerts, and Tommy Lee’s old drinking habits. They also share details about Sam Neill’s health and a new format from Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Dolly Parton, Sam Neill, and Pink
by: Hayley Boyd
