Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about celebrity Halloween costumes, the weekend box office numbers, and who paid Julia Roberts’ hospital bill when she was born. They also discuss Matthew Perry’s interview about substance abuse, Dolly Parton’s decision not to tour anymore, and the “Bewitched” marathon on Antenna TV.

