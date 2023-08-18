Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to provide the latest news in entertainment. Wendy and Dean discuss Dolly Parton’s version of “Let It Be” featuring Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. They also talk about Britney Spears’ divorce papers and a health update on Jamie Foxx. Later on, Dean shares his movie reviews, and things to do in and around the Chicagoland area this weekend.

