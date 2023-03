Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about Dick Van Dyke’s car accident, the Lollapalooza lineup, and the return of the Ringling Brothers circus. They also share details about Sam Neill’s cancer diagnosis, an update on Amanda Bynes, Billy Corgan’s love for Bozo, and the new Guinness Record for the world’s most popular performer.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction