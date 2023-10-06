Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean remember Dick Butkus, the show that broke a streaming record, and why Maren Morris is leaving the world of country music. They also talk about Ed Sheeran’s backyard project, Dean’s movie reviews, and things to do this weekend.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Dick Butkus, Ed Sheeran, and ‘Suits’
by: Hayley Boyd
