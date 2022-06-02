Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean shared details about celebrity reactions to the Depp v. Heard case and Jada Smith’s address of Chris Rock’s slap at The Oscars. They also talked about Tony Bennett’s social media post for Alzheimer’s Month, Matthew Morrison’s job future, Harry Styles’ vinyl sales record, and Dean’s interview with Jeff Goldblum.

